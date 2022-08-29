Iran’s Channel 1 recently aired a report about the Iranian military’s latest drone exercises.

According to the August 24 report, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the joint drone exercise took place throughout Iranian territory and involved 150 reconnaissance, defense, and “elimination” drones, including Kaman, Arash, Omid, Karrar, Yasir, Pelican, and Mohajer-6 models.

The report prominently featured the Mohajer-6 drone, which flies at an altitude of 18,000 feet and monitors Iran’s eastern border using an “Eagle-Eye” thermal camera. The report said that there are dozens of Mohajer-6 drones “ready for battle” at an underground base designated “313.”

Iran Army Ground Forces Commander General Kioumars Heydari was quoted as having said that this drone is capable of carrying out strikes with either the Almas missile or the Ghaem bomb.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to say with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Iran has also claimed it is in possession of the “father of all bombs”, described as a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

Last month, Iran announced its first naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean.

That announcement came days after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington believed that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use them.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied Sullivan’s statement in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"Amir-Abdollahian rejected the recent baseless accusations by (Sullivan) about Iranian drones being sent to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, saying such claims coinciding with Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories were in line with specific political goals," state media reported.