Iran's armed forces will on Wednesday launch large scale drone drills across the country involving 150 unmanned aerial vehicles to show off its "power", AFP reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian state media.

"The accuracy and power of weapons... the capabilities of guidance and control systems and the combat capabilities of drones are among the things that will be tested and evaluated in this exercise," deputy coordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari was quoted as having said.

"This is the first time that a joint drone exercise is conducted at the level of the four forces of the Islamic republic of Iran's army and the country's joint air defense base," he added.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to say with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Iran has also claimed it is in possession of the “father of all bombs”, described as a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

Last month, Iran announced its first naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean.

That announcement came days after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington believed that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use them.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied Sullivan’s statement in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"Amir-Abdollahian rejected the recent baseless accusations by (Sullivan) about Iranian drones being sent to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, saying such claims coinciding with Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories were in line with specific political goals," state media reported.