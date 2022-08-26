A candidate for San Francisco city council apologized after making an offensive pun out of a Jewish journalist’s name that inferred he was a “Nazi.”

Leanna Louie – who is running for District 4 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors – wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post critical of journalist Joe Eskenazi that the Jewish reporter “called me and talked over me and didn’t even write any of my responses.”

In the post, she spelled his name as “EskeNAZI” two times. She also said he “wrote what he wanted and called his friends and members of the Weather Underground from Michigan, Berkeley, and other places to validate his points," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Weather Underground was a radical left wing domestic terrorist organization active in the US in the 1970s.

After her offensive post caused an outpouring of anger from officials and city residents and led to calls for her to resign her candidacy, Louie apologized in a follow up post, according to the Jewish Chronicle. She also wrote a second apology post but she continued to insist that Eskenazi had inaccurately portrayed her in his reporting.

