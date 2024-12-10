A Hillel house that serves Jewish students from multiple universities in the San Francisco area was vandalized with antisemitic and far-left graffiti, The Jewish News of Northern Calirfornia reported.

The vandalism was committed at the San Francisco Hillel on either Sunday night or Monday morning. In addition, the perpertrators attempted to break into the building.

The word “Khaybar” was spray-painted over the front sign in red, along with an anarchy symbol and a red hammer and sickle symbolizing Communism.

"Khaybar" is a reference to a massacre committed against a Jewish community in 628 CE by early Muslims and is frequently referenced at anti-Israel demonstrations in support of massacres against Jews in modern times.

A garage door was also spray-painted in all-caps with the phrase, "Death to Western imperialism!”

Recently, anti-Israel activists have targeted Hillels on campuses across the US in an effort to ban the most promiment Jewish student organization over Hillel's support for the existence of the State of Israel.