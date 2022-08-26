A new poll conducted for Channel 12 News showed that if the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties run together, the Likud-led bloc will win 59 Knesset seats.

The poll, conducted through iPanel by Midgam Research and Consulting, also showed that if the two parties run separately, the Likud-led bloc will win only 58 Knesset seats, while the opposing bloc wins 57.

If the parties run together, they are expected to win 11 Knesset seats.

The Channel 12 poll showed the Likud as winning 34 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid received 23. Similar to the Maariv poll, the National Unity party would receive 13 seats, making it the third-largest party in the Knesset.

Otzma Yehudit, led by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, would receive nine seats, followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas with eight and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) with seven.

According to the poll, left-wing Meretz would win six Knesset seats. Four parties would win five seats each: Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, the United Arab List (Ra'am), and the Joint Arab List.

Neither MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party nor the Zionist Spirit party would pass the electoral threshold, the poll showed.

The panel, conducted via iPanel, included 501 participants representative of adult Israeli society, and has an error margin of 4.4%.