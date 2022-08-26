A new poll conducted for Maariv's weekend paper showed that neither bloc will be able to form a government.

The new poll, conducted by Panels Politics and published Friday, showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 31 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would win 23.

Third-largest would be the National Unity party - a combination of the New Hope and Blue and White parties - with 13 seats.

Otzma Yehudit, led by MK Itamar Ben Gvir, is expected to win eight Knesset seats, as is Sephardic-haredi Shas, while Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism is projected to win seven.

The Joint Arab List and Labor would win six seats each, while Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu are expected to win five seats each. Religious Zionism, led by MK Bezalel Smotrich, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) are expected to win four seats each.

In this poll, the Zionist Spirit party, formed by the union of Derech Eretz and Yamina, fails to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the Likud-led bloc would win 58 Knesset seats, while the bloc supporting Yesh Atid would win 56 Knesset seats. The remaining seats are held by the Joint Arab List, which joins no government.

Last week's poll showed the bloc led by Yesh Atid as winning 55 seats, and Likud-led bloc as winning 59 seats. In that poll as well, the Zionist Spirit failed to pass the electoral threshold.

The new poll included 715 participants representative of Israel's adult population, and was conducted over the internet, through the Panel4All website. It has an error margin of 4.1%.