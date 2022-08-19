A new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv showed that neither bloc will be easily able to form a coalition.

According to the poll, the bloc led by Yesh Atid would win 55 seats, thanks to Meretz passing the electoral threshold, while the Likud-led bloc would win 59 seats. In this poll, the Zionist Spirit party failed to pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 32 Knesset seats, with Yesh Atid winning 25.

The National Unity party, created by a merger of Blue and White and New Hope, and joined by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 12 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas is projected to win eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism seven. The Otzma Yehudit party, led by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, is expected to win seven seats, and Religious Zionism, led by MK Bezalel Smotrich, is expected to win five seats. Prior to the split, the joint Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit list was expected to win ten Knesset seats.

The Joint Arab List, which typically joins neither side, is expected to win six Knesset seats. Both Yisrael Beytenu and Labor are expected to win five seats each. Meretz and the United Arab List (Ra'am) would be the smallest parties in the Knesset, with just four seats each.

Zionist Spirit, led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, would win just 2.6% of the votes, failing to pass the electoral threshold.

Participating in the poll were 737 members of Panel4All, representing all sectors of the adult Israeli population over age 18, both Jewish and Arab. It has an error margin of 4.2%.