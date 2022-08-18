A two-year-old girl from Turkey stunned the world when she bit back at a snake which had bitten her, killing the predator.

The toddler was playing in her family's backyard when the snake lunged and bit her on the lip. Neighbors heard the girl scream and rushed to help.

When the snake did not let go, the girl bit down on its head, killing the reptile.

The girl was found holding the 20-inch snake in her hands. The neighbors gave her first-aid and took her to Bingol Maternity and Children's Hospital to be treated for the snake bite. She is doing well and recovering from the bite,

A similar incident happened a decade ago in Israel, when a 13-month-old boy bit and killed a snake.