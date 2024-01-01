A quick-thinking eight-year-old boy in India survived an encounter with a venomous cobra by biting the snake, killing it, the New Indian Express reported.

The boy, identified as Deepak, was attacked by the cobra while he was playing in his family's garden in the village of Pandrapath in Chhattisgarh. The snake wrapped itself around him and bit him.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. Because the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard, twice. It all happened in a flash," he told the New Indian Express.

His family rushed him to the emergency room, where he was given anti-venom for the snakebite.

“Deepak didn’t show any symptoms and recovered fast owing to the dry bite ― when a poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released,” the family stated.

Snake bites are common in that part of India. Last February, famed snake catcher Vava Suresh was also bitten by a cobra. Suresh was given anti-venom and made a full recovery.