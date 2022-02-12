A 50-year-old man was bitten Shabbat afternoon by a poisonous snake in an open area in Rishon Letzion. His condition is listed as serious.

The man made his way to a Magen David Adom ambulance on his own. MDA medics and paramedics provided him with initial treatment on the spot, and evacuated him to Wolfson Hospital in an unstable condition with wounds on his leg.

MDA paramedic Tal Putterman, who treated the wounded, said that the man came to them consciously. "He was sitting in his car while he was conscious, sweating and pale," he said. "We immediately started medical examinations and identified signs of a bite on his leg."

At this point, Putterman explained, the man was transferred to an intensive care unit and rushed as quickly as possible to Wolfson Hospital: "We quickly transferred him to an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was serious."

It is unclear which species of snake the man encountered.