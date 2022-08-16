Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new book, "Bibi - My Story", will be published on November 22, 2022, but you can already pre-order the English version of the book.

The digital version of the book is currently being offered for $16.99 on the Amazon website, while the hardcover version is being sold for $35.

The Hebrew version will go on sale after the elections for the 2th Knesset in November.

In an excerpt from the book, Netanyahu described how he nearly quit politics in 2006.

"The loss we suffered in the 2006 elections was overwhelming, the worst in my career. The Likud shrunk to only 12 seat mandates. Even those we only narrowly won. During the counting, the 12th seat oscillated between the Likud and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu. If the 12th seat had gone to Liberman, he would have been crowned as the leader of the opposition and I would have become a footnote. In the end, the soldiers' votes gave me this consolation prize, which was meager but decisive. I should say thanks for that too, I said to myself, and I went to the Likud election headquarters in the exhibition grounds. It was almost empty of people. I spoke with my head held high, but everyone - the public, the political system and especially the media - felt that my story was over."

"When I returned from the exhibition grounds, I said to Sara: 'This time it really looks like the end. Maybe I'll just resign, and we can finally live our lives.'" At that decisive moment, Sarah stood as a solid rock. "Bibi," she said, "this is our life."

Against the background of the upcoming publication of the autobiography, Netanyahu said: "I was born a year after the establishment of the state. As a soldier, commander and statesman, I dedicated my life to the fight against the forces that sought to destroy us and to make peace with those who reached out to us."

"The story of my life is intertwined with sadness and joy, disappointments and successes, lessons I learned and people I loved. My personal story involves the story of the rise of our people. We proved that with faith and determination we can overcome any obstacle and ensure a bright future for our country."

Netanyahu added: "I am excited to share my story with you in the hope that the peaks, tribulations and insights I have gathered along the way will provide inspiration to all who seek to live a meaningful life."

According to the description that appears on Amazon, it is a "sweeping, moving autobiography, one of the most formidable and insightful leaders of our time tells the story of his family, his path to leadership, and his unceasing commitment to defending Israel and securing its future."

"In this memoir Bibi weaves together his gripping personal story with the dramatic history of Israel and the Jewish people. Through a host of vivid anecdotes, he narrates his own evolution from soldier to statesman, while providing a unique perspective on leadership, the fraught geopolitics of the Middle East, and his successful efforts to liberate Israel’s economy, which helped turn it into a global powerhouse of technological innovation," it said.

It was also noted that "Netanyahu gives colorful, detailed, and revealing accounts of his often turbulent relationships and negotiations with Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Trump. With eye-opening candor, he delves into the back channels of high diplomacy—including his struggle against the radical forces that threaten Israel and the world at large, and the decisive events that led to Israel’s groundbreaking 2020 peace agreements with four Arab states."

The description also states that "Netanyahu writes from the heart and embraces controversy head-on. Steely and funny, high-tempo and full of verve, this autobiography will stand as a defining testament to the value of political conviction and personal courage."