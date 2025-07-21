In recent days, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir presented a new, intensified combat plan to the political echelon, which security sources have dubbed the "Gaza Takeover Plan."

According to a report by Channel 12 News, the proposal has garnered significant support among government ministers and is seen as a viable alternative to the “humanitarian city” initiative, which is expected to face considerable challenges.

The new plan calls for a broader military operation within Gaza, aimed at achieving the objectives of the war—namely, the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

Chief of Staff Zamir stressed that if negotiations for the hostages' release collapse or if no agreement is reached with Hamas to end the war within 60 days of a ceasefire, the plan will be implemented.

The proposal focuses on seizing more territory than currently held by the IDF and establishing a wide-scale military presence along key routes in Gaza, intended to heighten pressure on Hamas. Halevi believes the strategy could advance the war’s progress more effectively than humanitarian solutions such as the proposed humanitarian city.

Members of the Security Cabinet noted that the plan clearly defines the war’s core objective and expressed their support. However, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he remains determined to reach a deal for the hostages' release and wishes to exhaust diplomatic efforts before escalating ground operations.