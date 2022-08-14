Israeli politicians responded to the shooting attack last night in which eight people were wounded near the Western Wall.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday morning: "I pray for the recovery of those injured in the murderous shooting attack in Jerusalem and strengthen the hands of the security forces in the pursuit of the terrorists and their senders."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon told Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), "We are certain that the security forces will get their hands on the threat, let's hope it happens in the next few hours. The terrorist arrived at a central location near the Western Wall, he knew what he was doing. We will do everything so that routine in the city continues, the police are doing their best,"

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said: "These accursed and abominable terrorists have inflicted grievous harm on the innocent. Sovereignty in Jerusalem belongs entirely to the Jewish people and no terrorist will undermine that. I pray for the well-being of the wounded and wish them, together with the entire people of Israel, a speedy recovery."

The Hamas terrorist organization praised the attack, calling it "heroic."

credit: משטרת ישראל

