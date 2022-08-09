The Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of The Israel Democracy Institute published the results of its "Israeli Voice Index" survey. According to the results when their counterparts on the left, right-wing voters are more confident that they will vote for the same parties as they did in the past.

While three quarters (75%) of those who in the last election voted for one of the parties that now make up the opposition said that they will vote for the same party again and an additional 9% stated that they will vote for a different party from the same block, among those who voted for the coalition parties less than half (45%) said that they will vote for the same party with another 15% saying they'll vote for a different party in the block.

The only party that stood out was Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party with 72% of past voters saying that they will make that decision again.

9% of those who voted for the parties of the outgoing coalition said that they will now vote for the parties of the outgoing opposition (mostly those who voted for Yamina in the previous elections, the survey was conducted before the foundation of the "Zionist Spirit" party), but less that one percent of those who voted for the opposition parties said that they will switch sides in the coming elections.

Currently, about half (49%) of those surveyed said that they will vote for the same party for which they voted in the last election, and no less than a fifth (20%) said that they have not yet decided on which party they will vote for. About another 10% will vote for a different party, but one that was on the same side of the aisle as the party that they voted for last year.

Regarding the number of undecided voters, there is a large difference between the two blocks: a quarter of the block that made up the coalition has not yet decided who to vote for in the upcoming elections, as opposed to only 12% of the opposition block.

One out of five (21%) of all Arabs who voted last year said that they do not intend on voting this time, while among Jewish voters that number is much lower (2%).

Why do the voters vote the way they do? The main reason that the general public votes for a specific party are the party's position on the economy and the cost of living (44%). Second in importance is the identity of the party's head (24%). This order of priorities pertains to all three of the political camps, including the Arabs. Only 11% of those asked said that foreign affairs and defense are the deciding factors for the way they will vote. When split up by religious affiliation, the main deciding factor among haredi and religious voters are matters of religion and the state (haredi: 52%, religious: 33%).