Israeli sprinter Blessing Afrifah on Thursday night won a gold medal at the World Under-20 Championship in 200-meter, being held in Colombia.

Afrifah, 18, Ramat Gan, ran in the 200 meter race in 19.96 seconds and defeated Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, who led throughout most of the run, until Afrifah caught up with him in the last 50 meters and passed him in the last millimeter before finish line.

The achievement is Israel's first overall medal in the history of the short runs in the under-20 world championships.