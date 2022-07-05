US President Joe Biden responded to Monday's Highland Park, Illinois 4th of July mass shooting during Monday remarks on independence day.

"Each day we're reminded there's nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed about our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting," Biden said. "This day reminds us of what brought us together long ago, of what binds us still, and at our best what we strive for. It's 'We the people.' Not a hollow phrase in America."

Biden added that it was the job of Americans to ensure the "idea of America... shines like the sun to light up the future of our world."

Earlier in the day, the president released the following statement shortly after the shooting occurred:

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time.

Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries."

Biden noted that he "recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."