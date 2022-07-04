The ZAKA organization reported that an elderly Jewish Man was among the dead in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois Monday.

Several other Jewish people are among the wounded, Zaka reported.

The report follows a statement by Israel's foreign ministry that a number of Jewish people were among the casualties in the attack, which left at least six dead and 19 wounded.

Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen is in contact with the local authorities and the Jewish community in Illinois, the ministry stated.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 am local time during a parade to celebrate American Independence Day. Footage from the scene shows terrified bystanders fleeing in the opposite direction of the parade following the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people lying on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds. There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities at the scene.