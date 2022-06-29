Israel’s national youth soccer team has made history, beating France to advance to its first European final.

The under-19 men’s team will face England on Friday in Trnava, Slovakia for the final.

Their victory over France also gave them a spot for the first time at the FIFA under-20 World Cup in Indonesia in 2023.

The team also qualified for the semifinals for the first time over the weekend. An Israeli team had never gone that far in the tournament.

“Proud of our youth team that made history and qualified for the Euro finals!,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter.

“Congratulations to coach Ofir Haim and the talented players who showed us that when you work hard together – it works,” he added. “We have a young, wonderful and hopeful generation that brings us joy in all areas.”

The match was an exciting one, with France accidentally scoring on its own goal in the 30-minute mark, giving Israel a 1-0 lead. At 57 minutes, Israeli midfielder El Yam Kancepolsky scored when he headed the ball into the goal, to make the game 2-0. France eventually scored once but lost 2-1.