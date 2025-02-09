Ruben Gnanalingam, the majority stakeholder in the United Kingdom's Queen Park Rangers (QPR) soccer team, wrote on his personal social media accounts, calling "armies" to "dismantle" Israel and comparing the war in Gaza with the Holocaust.

He shared several posts that advocated for Israel’s eradication, praised the proscribed terror group Hezbollah as "resistance fighters," and promoted conspiracy theories that Israel "owns" the US.

In one post he claimed that Israel plans to “take control of the Arab world,” and said that “Israel must be dismantled” and “Brave Muslims of the world, what are you waiting for? Crush Zionism once and for all.” In a separate post, he wrote, “#ArmiesToAqsa.”

Gnanalingam also compared the IDF to Hamas, depicting the terrorist organization as more moral than the IDF, as well as claiming that, “No rational person can now claim Hezbollah are the ‘terrorists’ in this conflict” accusing Israel that the “IDF snipes women and children" while Palestinian terrorists do not.

Ruben Gnanalingam later issued an apology after being accused of promoting anti-Israel rhetoric by resharing multiple controversial posts on his personal LinkedIn page.

In response to an investigation published by The Jewish Chronicle, Gannlingham commented: "My intention by posting on LinkedIn was to highlight the devastating impact of this conflict on innocent children and to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis. I greatly appreciate tolerance, diversity, and respect for all people, as my colleagues, employees, and friends will attest to."