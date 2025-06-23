As Iran attempts to harm Israel in the realm of sport and cause its suspension from international competitions, it is actually Iran that is facing disqualification from one of the most esteemed competitions in the world - the World Cup.

Iran clinched its spot in the prestigious tournament thanks to its success in the qualifiers. Still, its aggression against Israel and threats by the Islamic regime may lead to its disqualification.

According to foreign media, Iran may find itself ousted from the World Cup, which will be held next year in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.

The report stated that Iran may be banned from the games scheduled to be played in the US, which include the final rounds, because of its threats to the US. "Iran will be disqualified due to the escalation, tension, and fear the war caused in the United States."

According to the report, FIFA, the international association that organizes the World Cup, has not ruled out disqualifying Iran, building on a precedent of disqualifying countries at war, such as Russia.

At the beginning of last month, US President Donald Trump issued a travel ban that includes visitors from Iran, so even if the national team would be allowed to play, it would not be accompanied by its fans.