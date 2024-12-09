The fall of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime has sparked significant changes, including a symbolic shift in the national soccer team’s identity.

The Syrian Football Federation announced a redesign of the team’s logo and kit, changing their color from red to green, Reuters reported.

“Our new national team uniform,” the federation posted on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of players wearing the new green kit.

“The first historic change to happen in the history of Syrian sports, far from nepotism, favoritism and corruption,” the post added.

The rebel forces in Syria announced on Sunday morning that "the free Syrian people have toppled the regime of Bashar Al-Assad."

Two sources from the rebel forces told Reuters that there appeared to be no Syrian army deployment in the city.

Assad and his family, who fled Damascus, later arrived in Moscow after being granted asylum in Russia, the Kremlin said.