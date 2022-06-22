IDF begins construction of security barrier in northern Samaria

The Defense Ministry’s Department of Engineering and Construction and the IDF Central Command on Tuesday began the construction of a 45 kilometer-long security barrier in the Northern Samaria area.

The security barrier will include a protective wall, as well as additional technological means.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said: "We are continuing our defensive efforts in the north by strengthening the Judea and Samaria security barrier and providing solutions for the Israeli home front."

"These efforts constitute an integral part of our operational activity. Along with this, we will continue to operate against all threats we face in order to maintain the security of Israel's civilians."

The security barrier will be about 45 kilometers long and 9 meters tall, beginning in Northern Samaria and ending in the Bat Hefer area. The barrier will replace the security fence that was built about 20 years ago.