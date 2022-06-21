MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) on Tuesday blamed the Yamina party for the fall of the Israeli government.

"A recognition was reached in the government that we cannot move forward, so there was a need to do what they did, after a great delay," Avidar told 103 FM Radio.

"They did not succeed in convincing [Yamina MK] Nir Orbach. That was first of all the liberal side of the coalition, and this is the great anger. The public gave us the keys to change this situation, we for a year pushed off the law regarding those charged with crimes."

The law would bar anyone charged with criminal activity from serving as prime minister. It is often referred to as the "anti-Netanyahu" bill due to the trumped-up charges that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now standing trial for.

Avidar continued: "On our side as well, our naivete failed us; people on our side, who were super-naive, believed Yamina's stories. The party which shot us in the foot from the first moment the coalition was formed is saying already now that they will sit with Netanyahu."