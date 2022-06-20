Police in Schenectady, New York have arrested a man in connection with graffiti containing swastikas and other hate symbols that was scrawled with chalk on downtown buildings on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Gabriel N. Mims, 28, faces four felony counts of first-degree aggravated harassment, the StopAntisemitism watchdog organization said in a tweet.

The charges against Mims specified that the drawing, painting or etching of swastikas is a criminal offense.

Police were contacted Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. after residents noticed two swastikas drawn on St. Joseph’s Church. After investigating, police discovered swastikas and other hate symbols had been drawn on multiple buildings all over downtown.

Police found found at least 14 buildings that were allegedly defaced with hate symbols, with a minimum of four so far linked to the suspect, according to the Daily Gazette.

Vandalized locations included the Salvation Army, Hampton Inn, the Zen Asian Fusion Lounge, the Worker’s Compensation building and a train bridge.

Police said that besides swastikas, symbols including an anarchy sign, pentagrams and vulgar phrases were also found, the Times Union reported.

After police took photos of the graffiti for their investigation, firefighters cleaned off the buildings.