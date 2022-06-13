On Sunday night, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Silwad, Aum Ashryit, Deir Nidham, Qabatiya, alWalaja, Al Aroub, and in the cities of Tulkarm and Hebron.

IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Utsrin and in the city of Nablus to apprehend two terrorist suspects. As the soldiers exited the city, gunfire was heard in the area and rocks were hurled at the soldiers.

While operating in the town of Kafr al-Labad, the soldiers located and confiscated illegal weapons. In addition, IDF soldiers operated in the town of Al-Patzil to apprehend two terror suspects.

A total of twelve individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further prossesing.