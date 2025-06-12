The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued an official resolution declaring that Iran is in violation of its nuclear monitoring obligations.

The resolution was passed on Wednesday, with the support of 19 member states, while three opposed and 11 either abstained or were absent. This marks an unusual and significant step — the first of its kind in two decades — highlighting an escalation in international efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program.

The resolution was led by the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Russia, China, and Burkina Faso opposed it.

The move comes amid repeated warnings from IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, who recently cautioned that Tehran is dangerously close to acquiring nuclear weapons.

“It's like a puzzle,” Grossi said in an April interview with Le Monde. “They have the pieces, and one day they could eventually put them together.”

Earlier on Thursday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran will not abandon its right to enrich uranium despite rising regional tensions, and claimed that a "friendly" country in the region had warned Tehran of a possible Israeli strike.

An Iranian security official told Press TV that in the event of an attack by Israel or the US, “Iran will surprise them.”