In this week's parsha (Torah portion) we read the famous pesukim (verses) of "Birkat Kohanim" - the blessing of the kohanim, or priests.

Even though the kohanim were put in charge of the work in the Mikdash (Holy Temple), one has to ask - what does blessing Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) have to do with it? Why are the kohanim the ones to give the blessing to Am Yisrael?

What is this blessing really about?