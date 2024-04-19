In this parsha (Torah portion), we encounter the kohen (priest) examining the metzorah (person suffering leprosy) to determine if they're cured from tzara'at (leprosy). Interestingly, the Torah phrases the cure as healing the tzara'at, not the person.

"וְיָצָא הַכֹּהֵן אֶל מִחוּץ לַמַּחֲנֶה וְרָאָה הַכֹּהֵן וְהִנֵּה נִרְפָּא נֶגַע הַצָּרַעַת מִן הַצָּרוּעַ."

What's the significance of this choice - to emphasize curing the tzara'at, and not the person?!

It prompts us to delve into the deeper meaning behind the concept of nega’im (afflictions) - נגעים - understanding what exactly what this word means.

It gets really interesting when we notice that this has a profound connection to makat bechorot (the plague of the firstborn)!

There’s an incredible connection between this ailment and seder night, particularly as we approach Shabbat Hagadol (the Sabbath before Passover) this week!