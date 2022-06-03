Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday morning published a letter attacking the Knesset's opposition parties.

"About a year ago, the State of Israel reached one of the lowest lows that it ever knew," Bennett wrote. "Chaos, endless dizzying elections, government paralysis, the cities of Lod and Akko (Acre) burning while the government is confused and conflicted, submission to one man and subservience of the State's energy to his legal needs, enormous weakness when faces with the murderous enemy which fired rockets at Jerusalem."

"We stood a few days before holding a fifth round of elections which would have torn apart the country - and then I made the most difficult and Zionist decision of my life: To form a national salvation government in order to save Israel from the chaos and bring it back to functioning. To join with people with very different views than my own, in order to save the country.

"I knew that the enormously powerful poison machine will be turned against me, and I took it upon myself to be the State of Israel's human shield."

Bennett continued, "Together with my friends in the government, we brought Israel back to functioning and growth. Now, almost a year later, we, all the citizens of Israel, are again standing at a historical junction: To continue forward with a functioning country, or to deteriorate once again into chaos, internal hatred, external weakness, and making the country subservient to the needs of one man."

"On the field right now there is only one side acting: A noisy and deadly poison machine, of [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), [MK Ayman] Odeh (Joint Arab List), [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu (Likud), and [MK Bezalel] Smotrich (Religious Zionism), which is operating by means of violence, extortion, and fake news, while the silent majority who are happy with a calm and functioning government are indeed silent and taking everything as if it was obvious. If we do not want to deteriorate backwards - we must all act. This letter is a call to action.

"Dear citizens, the government was formed one year ago. And again we are all standing at a crucial moment: Continued functioning of the State or a return to absolute chaos. I wrote to you from the depths of my heart in order to ask you, and my friends in the coalition, to act. I will be happy if you read this letter, spread it around, and mostly - act," Bennett concluded.