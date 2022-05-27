The odds are strongly in former President Donald Trump’s favor when it comes to a rematch with President Joe Biden.

According to British betting site Smarkets, the amount of cash being placed on Trump is the highest so far in the 2024 race for the White House.

“Donald Trump is increasingly likely to be elected president in 2024, after hitting an all-time high in the latest betting-market prices on the Smarkets exchange,” Smarkets told news site Secrets.

Smarkets is again running an interactive scorecard of presidential contenders. According to current statistics, Trump had the edge, with a 26 percent change of winning, a major comeback after he placed at only 4 percent following the January 6 capitol riots.

Biden is listed at 16 percent followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (14 percent) and Vice President Kamala Harris (6 percent).

“Donald Trump has now hit an all-time high mark on the Smarkets exchange and is pulling away as the clear favorite to win the 2024 election. Polls continue to place him way ahead of any other Republican,” Smarkets’ Matthew Shaddick told the Washington Examiner.