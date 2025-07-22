The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Monday released more than 230,000 files tied to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

“The American people have waited nearly 60 years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr. King’s assassination,” said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, as quoted by Fox News. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned.”

The documents include FBI case files, internal memos, and evidence from Canadian authorities about James Earl Ray’s escape following the 1968 shooting. One file details testimony from Ray’s former cellmate, who allegedly discussed an assassination plot with him.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi added, “The American people deserve answers decades after the horrific assassination of one of our nation’s great leaders.”

King’s children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, acknowledged public interest but urged respectful engagement. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief,” they said in a statement.