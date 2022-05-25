13 United Nations Ambassadors and their spouses arrived in Israel to begin a special delegation led by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, together with the UJA – Federation of New York.

Ambassadors from Benin, Burundi, the Czech Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Poland, Slovakia, Tanzania and Uzbekistan will take part. The participants represent a broad range of countries, from Mexico, a member of the Security Council, to El Salvador, Panama, and Tanzania, where Israel is deepening bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Erdan said, "While our enemies at the UN try to discredit Israel and sever the historical connection with our capital Jerusalem, we will bring the Ambassadors to see up close the historical and eternal connection to our capital and the strenuous activities Israel undertakes to preserve religious freedom for all religions. After the trip, I am sure the Ambassadors will have a deeper understanding of the Israeli reality and the many capabilities we have that can help many people around the world."

During their week in Israel, the Ambassadors will tour historical sites such as the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Yad Vashem, high-tech and innovation centers such as Startup Nation Central and the Sorek Seawater Desalination Plant, and cultural centers.

The delegation will also tour military sites such as the Northern and Southern Commands and a Hezbollah terror tunnel. Meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, military and security officials, civil society, and heads of local authorities living on the borders of Lebanon and Gaza where their residents are subject to the threat of rocket fire from terror groups are also on the schedule.

Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA – Federation of New York, said, "UJA-Federation is proud to support this important delegation of UN Ambassadors to Israel. We’ve long understood the value of bringing leaders and influencers to Israel. Seeing firsthand the State of Israel, visiting the sites of its rich history, and meeting the citizens who represent its cultural and religious diversity is the best form of education about the beauty and complexity of the State of Israel. In addition to showcasing the miracle that is the Jewish state, trips like these forge longstanding bonds that better our global community – very much needed in our time. We look forward to welcoming this delegation of world leaders to Israel."