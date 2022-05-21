A source within Israel's coalition has estimated that the crisis with Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who bolted the coalition earlier this week, is drawing to a close, Channel 12 News reported.

On Sunday, Zoabi is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid). She will give him a list of financial demands, including a budget to expand the Nazareth Hospital EMMS, and the advancement of Arab representation in public positions.

Meanwhile, sources close to Zoabi have said that no agreements have been made between the sides, and the crisis is far from over.

Earlier, Zoabi's colleague, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) meet with her after calling on her to resign from the Knesset.

"Meretz voters, by a great margin, want the continued existence of the government and want Meretz to remain in the government," Frej said. "You are obligated to act according to the agenda of the voters who sent you. And if not, then simple logic. I in her place would resign, that's what I would do."