MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) said on Saturday that, in the next few days it, will be possible to see the achievements that Ra’am extracted in talks it held with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid as part of the conditions it set for it to remain in the coalition.

In an interview with the Arabic-language Radio Makan, MK Taha said that Ra’am’s basic goal focuses on solving the problems of Arab society, and therefore it sought to “break into the unjust establishment” that set up an iron block between Arab society and the exercise of its rights.

Taha added that Ra’am entered the political campaign not in order to get “crumbs”, as others have received, but rather to create substantial changes in all issues related to the Arab sector.

He noted that Ra’am is unfazed by polls which predict it will fail to pass the electoral threshold in the next election, but places the interests of Arab society at the top of its list of priorities, and the assessment is that should there be early elections, a more right-wing and radical Knesset will be elected in which Netanyahu will return to the role of Prime Minister.

MK Taha also said that the great achievements that Ra'am extracted in talks with Lapid will teach that the government has internalized the new rules of the game vis-à-vis Arab society.