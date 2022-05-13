An Arab terrorist attacked an Israeli car north of Jerusalem Friday morning, prompting Israeli soldiers in the area to open fire.

The incident occurred just outside of the Israeli town of Beit El, when an Arab terrorist armed with a knife hurled a cinder block at an Israeli car, damaging the windshield.

When the car slowed, the terrorist attempted to open the vehicle’s doors.

IDF soldiers stationed in the area responded by opening fire on the terrorist.

The terrorist was shot and seriously wounded, and was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

After being neutralized, the terrorist was found to be carrying both a knife and a bottle of acid.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) responded to the incident with a statement Friday morning: “The stone-throwing terrorism is happening every day across Judea and Samaria; miraculously, most of the attacks end without injuries or only minor injuries.”

“But one day those miracles could end, with terrible consequences. The Israeli government must increase security for residents. Beit El must be [secured] like Tel Aviv. Residents of Judea and Samaria are not second class citizens.”