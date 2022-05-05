Uri Geller’s psychic powers were apparently no match for an “elusive rat.”

Volunteers spent two years searching for the pesky rodent on Lamb Island, a Scottish island owned by the Israeli illusionist, famed for his spoon bending ability.

Now that the single rat has been relocated, the island has been declared free from invasive predatory species, BBC News reported.

The rodent was a threat to breeding seabirds, such as puffins, cormorants and guillemots, as it eats their eggs and babies. A team of volunteers from a local kayak club and a seabird center spent two years tracking down the evasive rat.

The rat was first noticed on an infrared camera.

"I was astounded when I saw the infrared image of the rat," Geller told BBC Scotland. "My island is not that tiny so to locate one rat is a big achievement. I'm very pleased."

Using motion-sensing cameras, the team concluded there was only one rat on the island.

"It is a huge relief to know that the Lamb is free of invasive predators,” Emily Burton, conservation officer at the Scottish Seabird Centre, told the news outlet.

Geller, 75, bought the island in 2008. The island is referred to in a 15th century book titled Scotichronichon that claims that the Scottish people are descendants of ancient Egyptians.

"Very few people know that Lamb is a mysterious and enigmatic island. And it's claimed to be one of the great pyramids of Scotland. No-one knows that in Scotland,” Geller said.

"It's really one of three rocky outcrops which mirror the layout of the pyramids in Giza in Cairo," the magician added. "I was always fascinated by the connection between the pyramids and these Islands."