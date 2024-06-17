Uri Geller
Uri GellerHadas Parush/Flash90

British-Israeli magician Uri Geller recently told the Jerusalem Post that he had played a part in the defense against the Iranian UAV attack on Israel in April.

“I can’t go into detail because the operation was classified, but I played a part in bringing down the Iranian drones that attacked Israel in April. I can't go into detail, but it is a fact. Of course it's the IAF who did an unbelievable job, but there were some systems I was involved with. I cannot say anything further."

It has so far been confirmed that air defense forces from Israel, America, Britain, France, and Jordan played a role in stopping the Iranian attack. The operation was considered by Israel to be both a military and diplomatic success. Israeli sources have since stated that 99% of the Iranian UAVs and missiles were intercepted, and that other countries had been involved but wished their participation to be clandestine only.

Related articles:

Among the way the air defense system was honored for its work, three senior figures in the aerospace engineering industry were named to light a bonfire on Yom Ha'atzmaut under the title 'The Shield'.

Geller has in the past taken credit for other major events in the Middle East, including freeing a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in 2021.