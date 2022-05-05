Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted Russia in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Russia, the Ukrainian President said, is "following the concept of [Nazi propagandist Joseph] Goebbels and they are using the same methodology and the reaction I think is to weaken the world to these phrases of Lavrov."

Lavrov caused an uproar after saying on Sunday that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

In an interview with an Italian news channel, Lavrov referred to the fact that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and said, “In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean absolutely anything. For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest antisemites were Jewish.”

Zelenskyy responded to Lavrov on Monday and said that his comments show that Moscow "has forgotten all the lessons of World War II or perhaps never learned them."

"I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II," he said in his nightly video message.

"Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons," he added.

When asked in Wednesday’s interview about the idea of President Joe Biden making a visit to Kyiv following a recent trip there by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Zelenskyy said it would be "good for him to be here.”

"If it's possible. I don't know," the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelenskyy also said he has a message for Americans, that they should know that the war is "not about only us and Russia but we fight on our land for the principles which Washington gives the meaning much the same.

Zelenskyy reiterated his plea for more western weaponry to fight back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army.

He also said Russia is looking to destroy "everybody" -- including civilians – still hiding inside the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol.

When asked about reports about Putin formally declaring war on Ukraine on May 9 – the date of Russia's Victory Day celebration honoring its successes in World War II – Zelenskyy said it wouldn’t change a thing for Ukraine because the "full-fledged war [has been] going on for 70 days."