Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday made a controversial statement about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The fact that Zelenskyy is Jewish does not deny the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood," Lavrov said, in comments quoted by Kan 11 News.

The Russian Foreign Minister continued to attack the Ukrainian President, saying, "Zelenskyy can promote peace by stopping giving illegal orders to his Nazi soldiers."

Lavrov went on to say that "the Ukrainian attacks on Donbas are clearly aimed at imposing terror on the civilian population" and added that "Zelenskyy repeatedly changes his position, the Ukrainians sabotaged the negotiations."

This is not the first time that Russia has compared between Ukraine’s leaders and Nazism. When he launched the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said that the goal of the military operation was to “denazify” Ukraine.

In March, German diplomats blasted Russia after Russia’s mission to South Africa doubled down on claims the invasion of Ukraine is part of a war against Nazism.

The Russian embassy in South Africa tweeted that its government had received significant support for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine from South Africans and South African organizations.

In the tweet, the embassy compared the invasion of Ukraine to war against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Hours later, the German embassy in South Africa responded, castigating Russia’s mission to South Africa for the comment, calling it “cynical”.

“Sorry, but we can't stay silent on this one, it's just far too cynical. What Russia is doing in Ukraine is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain. It's definitely not "fighting Nazism". Shame on anyone who's falling for this. (Sadly, we're kinda experts on Nazism.)”