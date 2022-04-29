MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) violated the Knesset's guidelines on Wednesday when he ascended the Temple Mount without notifying the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms in advance.

Odeh went up the Temple Mount to attend the Laylat al-Qadr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Knesset regulations, any MK who is preparing to ascend the Temple Mount must notify the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms of his intention the day before.

The Knesset spokesperson confirmed to Israel National News that MK Odeh did not submit a request to ascend the Temple Mount. MK Odeh's office has not yet responded.

In the past, Jewish Knesset members were prevented from ascending the Temple Mount without following the official procedure set forth in the directives.

Betzalmo CEO Shai Glick responded to the incident and said, "It turns out once again that, while Jewish Knesset members are restricted in their entry and entry is prohibited without prior coordination, Arab Knesset members enter unhindered whenever they want. This is a discriminatory and racist policy."

"I intend to immediately file a complaint to the Ethics Committee so that it will stand up and make the decision to suspend Odeh and [Ahmed] Tibi and the other Arab MKs who regularly ignore the instructions of the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms and the Knesset Ethics Committee and the Commander of the Jerusalem District of the Police."