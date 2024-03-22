MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) was asked on television if he supports the elimination of Haas leader Yahya Sinwar - and refused to answer.

During an interview with anchorman Rafi Reshef, Odeh evaded the question, saying, "This war must end immediately. That is the best and most proper thing for both nations."

He added, "Continuing this war is bad. It is only bad, for all of us."

Reshef did not let up, telling Odeh, "You are evading the question." Odeh responded that he is not evading the question, but rather "answering the questoin in the most correct way there is."

At that point, Reshef turned the conversation to a video clip from the "video of horrors" published by the IDF, saying, "You saw the photos of the father and the child (from the vide) - it is clear that this is the teachings of Yahya Sinwar."

Odeh said, "Rafi, you see that the entire interview between us is an interview between a privileged person who has a strong country which killed 40,000 Gazans, and you are asking me only about one side, insisting on only one side."

Reshef, for his part, said that there is one issue in the country which no one disagrees on, explaining: "There are a lot of disagreements between the Jewish citizens. But one thing is clear: Yahya Sinwar will be eliminated, and the sooner the better. You do not share this feeling."