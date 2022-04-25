A New York state judge held former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court for not turning in documents that were subpoenaed by the state attorney general in its civil investigation into his business practices.

The judge ordered Trump to pay a $10,000 per day fine until he produces the documents, CBC News reported.

Trump had asked the court to rescind the subpoena from Attorney General Letitia James, but then did not produce the documents the court required by March 3, which his lawyer had extended to march 31.

The judge ruled Trump in contempt due to “repeated failures” to submit the documents and added that Trump had not satisfied the court that he had conductive a comprehensive search for the papers.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt," the judge said.

Andrew Amer, special litigation counsel with the attorney general's office, argued that the $10,000 per day fine during the hearing was an attempt to force Trump to submit the documents, not to punish him.

James has said that her investigation found "significant evidence" that the company for over a decade "relied on misleading asset valuations and other misrepresentations to secure economic benefits."

"Today, justice prevailed," James said, reacting to Monday's ruling. "Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."