Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and other right-wing MKs condemned the decision of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to close the Temple Mount to Jews for the final two weeks of Ramadan.

"Against the backdrop of Arab violence and the false incitement of the Jordanians and Turks, Bennett and Shaked's decision to close the Temple Mount to Jews until the end of Ramadan is security and political stupidity that actually acknowledges the Arab lie as if the Jews are to blame for the current escalation."

"How we warned against the formation of a government that would rely on the Islamic movement and the abandonment of Israel's security in its hands. Bennett and Shaked are harming the State of Israel and endangering it politically and security-wise for their political survival which now depends on Walid Taha and the Shura Council of the Islamic Movement.

"In the morning Bennett attacks the Jordanians and in the evening confirms their false claim and succumbs to their rude demands.

"Where are Sa'ar, Elkin and Sharan Haskel to draw a red line from their side?!" Smotrich demanded.

MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism party) said: "Prize for terrorism - in the name of reviving the dying coalition Bennett orders the closure of the Temple Mount for Jews. The Bennett government endangers Israel's security."

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said: "Closing the Temple Mount to the Jews, the holiest place for the people of Israel, is a victory for Hamas, for terrorism, for the riots of our enemies. Bennett this evening gave an award to the enemy and the keys of the state to the Shura Council. This delusional decision will cost us in blood. Surrendering to the enemy only increases terrorism."