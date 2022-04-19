Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has decided to close the Temple Mount to Jewish visits for the rest of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in response to violence which has taken place on the holy site.

The closure will take effect beginning this Friday.

Temple Mount activists say the previous closure period was for a maximum of 3-4 days, rather than 12 as planned this time.

Arab rioters clashed with police on the Temple Mount on Friday, after hundreds of rioters barricaded themselves in the Al Aqsa Mosque and threw stones at police officers.



On Sunday, Arabs attempted to block Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount by placing stones at the passageways used by Jews. Five people were injured when stones were thrown at buses carrying worshipers to the Western Wall.

The violence comes following a string of Arab terror attacks across Israel, including a stabbing attack in Haifa on Friday.

Israel has been criticized for its response to the violence on the Temple Mount by Jordan and the UAE, which accused Israel of violating the freedom of worship of Muslims at the Al Aqsa Mosque by responding to the riots and attacks on Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall.