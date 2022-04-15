The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, on Friday asked the Attorney General to look into prosecuting MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) after Tibi confronted security forces who were stationed at the Temple Mount.

Footage posted to social media showed Tibi arriving at the Temple Mount following the violent riots that erupted there on Friday morning. He confronted police and told them, "Today is the second Friday of Ramadan, I always come with the people to pray. I am Muslim, I am not Itamar Ben Gvir. He came to do provocations, I come to pray with my people."

The video clearly shows Tibi in the midst of a shouting match with one of the policemen and yelling at him, "Get out of here!" as one of the officers keeps the other Border Police officers away from Tibi.

Ben Gvir also appealed to the Border Police to remove the officer who defended Tibi instead of the fighters.

"It is clearly seen that Ahmed Tibi is attacking policemen and the officer is protecting Tibi instead of the fighters," he wrote.

"Tibi's place is in jail for assaulting police officers. I call on the Border Police commander to immediately suspend the officer who defended Tibi, instead of the fighters under his responsibility, who interrupted their determination to deal with the terrorist Tibi who attacked them. It is forbidden to leave an officer who abandons his fighters in the Israel Police for even one minute, and we must end the loss of control and governance."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)