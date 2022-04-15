One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing incident in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Friday afternoon.

The terrorist has been identified as a 15-year-old Muslim Arab girl from Haifa. Police arrested the terrorist and transferred her for interrogation.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, is listed in light-to-moderate condition.

Emergency medical responders treated the man at the scene before evacuating him to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Police say the attack occurred in Memorial Park in the Carmel Center neighborhood, shortly after the terrorist's father warned police his daughter planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

"At around 1:00 p.m., the police call center received a report from a Haifa resident that his 15-year-old daughter planned to carry out a terror attack in Jerusalem," a police spokesperson said. "A patrol car was sent to response, and met with the father who made the report, while at the same time a report was received of a stabbing incident in Memorial Park in Haifa."

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Arab rioters gathered at the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Temple Mount, hurling stones at police and barricading themselves inside the mosque.

During six hours of clashes, police broke up the riots, arresting some 300 rioters.

Ninety rioters were injured, along with three police officers.