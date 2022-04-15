תיעוד: זורקים אבנים ממתחם הר הבית דוברות המשטרה

Clashes broke out on the Temple Mount early Friday morning, after worshipers armed with rocks barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police said that dozens of young people, some of them masked, started a procession in the Temple Mount area, with Hamas and Palestinian Authority flags. The suspects began collecting rocks and planks with the intention of disturbing the order.

The police added that after the prayer service, a violent disturbance began, which included throwing rocks and objects and firing fireworks. Police forces, under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, entered the area after rocks were thrown at the Western Wall plaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 15 people were injured, apparently from tear gas used by the officers.

The defense establishment is on high alert on Friday ahead of the Seder night and the Friday Ramadan prayers.

On Thursday it was decided, after a situational assessment, that a general closure would be imposed on the Judea and Samaria area and that crossings in the Gaza Strip will be closed during Passover, starting Friday at 4:00 until midnight on Saturday night.

There will be another situational assessment on Saturday night, in which it will be decided whether to continue the closure during the week.

During the closure, passage will be possible in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases and subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.