A driver ran down a woman in a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New Jersey on Tuesday, seriously injuring her.

The incident occurred in the town of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Tuesday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. when the suspect suddenly swerved off the road and onto the lawn of a nearby house, driving his vehicle towards a female pedestrian.

The driver pursued the woman, who attempted to evade the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect managed to run down the woman, running her over with his vehicle. He then turned around and continued his attack, running over her repeatedly.

According to RLS Media, the woman suffered serious injuries, but is now listed in stable condition.

Authorities located and arrested the driver, who has been charged with attempted murder.