Suspected terrorist attack: A police officer was lightly wounded early Tuesday morning after being stabbed by a man during an operational activity in Ashkelon.

Police said the officer began inspecting the person who aroused his suspicion, and the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the officer.

The officer "responded quickly, fired, and neutralized the suspect", said the Israel Police.

Magen David Adom said the officer, 37, was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday night, a man dressed as an IDF soldier attempted to steal a female soldier's gun in Ashkelon.

Security forces were dispatched to the scene, while an IDF officer who happened to be at the scene opened fire and neutralized the suspect. A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the incident was not terror-related, and that the suspect is an Israeli Jewish man suffering from mental illness who recently escaped from a mental health treatment center.

That morning, a terrorist armed with a knife arrived near the Cave of the Patriarchs and tried to stab policemen and soldiers who were stationed there. She was neutralized by Border Police officers stationed in the area.

One fighter was very lightly injured and was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.