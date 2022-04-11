The National Union of Students (NUS), the organization that represents 95 percent of all higher education student unions in the UK, has been referred to the government agency that oversees British charities after numerous complaints about its treatment and attitude toward Jewish students.

MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, has sent a formal referral to the Charity Commission, with the Jewish lawmaker accusing the NUS of creating a “culture of discrimination” when it comes to Jewish students, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The move follows the revelation that the British government was considering severing all ties with the NUS over antisemitism claims.

Last week, Michelle Donelan, the minister of state for universities, said that she was “actively considering” sending a complaint against the union to the Charity Commission or instead engaging with “alternative student voices,” the Times reported.

Donelan’s move to distance the government from the NUS, came shortly after Lord John Mann, the UK government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, called for the National Union of Students (NUS) to be sanctioned over its “poor treatment” of Jewish students.

Mann made the recommendation days after the NUS’s new president Shaima Dallali was forced to publicly apologize for past tweets offensive to the Jewish community, including tweeting the Islamic chant calling for “the army of Mohammed” to attack the Jews.

Dallali was also severely criticized for having the slogan "Death for the sake of Allah is our most exalted wish" in the bio of an old account. The phrase is used by Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The NUS and its trustees past and present have consistently failed to protect Jewish students from discrimination and harassment and indeed sometimes have been the cause of such discrimination and harassment,” Halfon said in his letter co-written with Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) and addressed to Charity Commission chair Ian Karet.

Halfon called on the agency to use its power under the Charities Act 2011 to “safeguard public trust” and its ability to intervene when a charity is not being properly managed.

He said that as a registered charity, the NUS and its trustees were duty bound to promote “equality and diversity” and “good citizenship” but said that the CAA had provided a dossier that contained “a history of systemic antisemitism within the NUS” that had been ongoing for decades.

He added that the NUS’s attitude toward Jewish students had trickled down into local student unions and campuses across the UK, negatively impacting the Jewish students and their ability to trust student unions.

The NUS also came under fire in March after it reportedly said that Jewish students who were outraged that anti-Israel rapper Lowkey was the headline musical act at its conference could have the option of being placed in a separate room while he performed.